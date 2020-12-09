Also available on the nbc app

Isla Fisher is closing out the year by turning the fairy tale on its head with the new Disney film "Godmothered." "It's changing, particularly young girls, who are given a certain idea of what 'happily ever after' looks like," Isla told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall. "I just like the idea that you don't have to wait for a man to rescue you – that your happy ever after could be whatever is right for you as an individual." "Godmothered" is available now on Disney+.

