19-year-old Isabela Merced has already starred in "Transformers," "Dora the Explorer," and "Sicario," and now she's making a move to music with her new single, "Don't Go," featuring Danna Paola. The Latina on the rise tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles which music icons inspire her, and it turns out imitation really is the best form of flattery! Isabela also reflects on dropping her bilingual EP "The Better Half Of Me" and why it was "kind of an F you" to naysayers who told her they didn't think it was a commercially wise idea.

