Is this the end of an era for Trisha Paytas? The "I Love You Jesus" singer revealed in a new YouTube video that she plans to cut back on how much content she posts on the social media platform because she's really loving working on her podcast, TikTok and OnlyFans. However, she's not fully calling it quits -- the "Celebrity Big Brother" alum admitted she'll still occasionally post on YouTube, but fans shouldn't expect a new video every day or week going forward.

