Also available on the nbc app

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are reportedly dating. According to The Daily Mail, the "Mission: Impossible 7" co-stars have become "inseparable" after hitting it off during the filming of the action flick, which is set for release in November 2021. The romance rumors surfaced days after Cruise allegedly went on a tirade on the London set over crew members ignoring the movie set’s social distancing guidelines. The Sun leaked an audio recording of Cruise’s alleged rant.

Appearing: