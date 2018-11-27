Is There A Royal Rift Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton?

Also available on the NBC app

Does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big move to Frogmore Cottage hint at a possible rift between the Fab Four? Since news broke of the couple's plans to leave Kensington Palace, rumors have swirled that there may be tension between Meghan and Kate Middleton, with The Daily Mail quoting a source as saying the duchesses "don't really get on." Find out more about where Prince William, Harry, Meghan and Kate stand now.

Appearing: