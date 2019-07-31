Also available on the NBC app

It looks like these supermodels aren't getting their wings this year! Shanina Shaik just dropped a bombshell claim when she revealed the 2019 Victoria's Secret fashion show has been canceled. "It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time. I'm training like an angel," the model told the Daily Telegraph. US Weekly's Senior Editor Marc Lupo broke down to Access what’s really going on with the brand.

Appearing: