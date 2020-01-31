Is Rob Gronkowski Ready To Marry Girlfriend Camille Kostek? 'We've Been Doing Great!'

Also available on the NBC app

Rob Gronkowski is ready to party! Access Hollywood's Scott Evans caught up with the retired NFL star ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami where he is gearing up to host his Gronk Beach bash. The athlete gushed about his longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek, revealing, "We've been doing great!" Rob also weighed in on the speculation about former teammate Tom Brady's possible move to Los Angeles, saying, "I think he deserves a right to check out free agency. You know, he's been playing 22 years. That's why free agency is there. It's for the players. It makes it fair. It makes the playing level even."

