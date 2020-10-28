Also available on the nbc app

Is Reese Witherspoon considering a "Red, White and Blonde" future in real life? The Oscar winner didn't rule out possible political aspirations, telling pals Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on their "Smartless" podcast that she "wouldn't say never" to the idea of running for office one day. The guys all agreed that Reese would make a good senator, with Jason pointing out that he thinks she'd get "a lot of the vote." Though the actress was modest about her potential success as an elected official, she did explain why she believes the U.S. should push for more inclusivity in government.

Appearing: