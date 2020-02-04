Savannah Chrisley Says She & Nic Kerdiles Will 'Of Course' Get Married Despite Calling Off Wedding
CLIP 07/08/20
Is Princess Beatrice putting off her wedding…again? The royal bride-to-be may be waiting longer than expected to tie the knot with fiancé Edo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice and Edo's upcoming nuptials have reportedly been delayed twice amid the scandal surrounding her father Prince Andrew and his ties to late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Sources tell The Sun that the 31-year-old is "furious" over the development but the Queen has asked the family to put on a "united front."