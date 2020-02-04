Also available on the NBC app

Is Princess Beatrice putting off her wedding…again? The royal bride-to-be may be waiting longer than expected to tie the knot with fiancé Edo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice and Edo's upcoming nuptials have reportedly been delayed twice amid the scandal surrounding her father Prince Andrew and his ties to late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Sources tell The Sun that the 31-year-old is "furious" over the development but the Queen has asked the family to put on a "united front."

