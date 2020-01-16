Also available on the NBC app

Is Prince Harry sending a message to royal fans? Some think so, and here's why: the Duke of Sussex posted an Instagram story as what was possibly his last royal engagement and added the stone roses' song, "This Is The One." The song includes the lyrics, "I'd like to leave the country." Though the 35-year-old didn't outright say that he was sending a message, it is curious due to the fact that he and Meghan Markle recently announced that they plan to split their time between the UK and North America, as well as step down from being senior royals and become financially independent.

