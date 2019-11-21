Also available on the NBC app

The rift between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton may be more serious than royal fans believed. Following their reunion for the Festival of Remembrance ceremony on Nov. 9, the couples are headed down "different paths," People reports. Sources tell the mag that the "divide" goes back to William expressing concern to Harry over his relationship with Meghan, and has continued amid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plans to spend Christmas away from the royal family and with Meghan's mother instead. Others, however, say the "chill" is just a natural progression of adulthood and new life chapters.

Appearing: