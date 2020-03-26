Also available on the nbc app

Peter Weber is spending some quality time with yet another "Bachelor" ex. Pilot Pete was spotted getting comfortable and flirty with Kelley Flanagan at Chicago Riverwalk. In photos obtained by TMZ the exes Peter is seen carrying her over his shoulder. "Folks who saw them tell us Pete was super-flirty and very handsy with Kelley," the outlet reports. Could this mean that the two are back together?

