Is Pete Davidson dating "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor?! This sounds like a case for Lady Whistledown! The "Saturday Night Live" comedian and the rising star have sparked some serious romance speculation after Pete was spotted in Phoebe's hometown of Altrincham, Greater Manchester. According to Page Six, the two have been "spending time" together in both New York City and England.

