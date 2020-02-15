Main Content

Is Missing Idaho Kids Case 'Dateline's' Craziest Story Yet? Keith Morrison Breaks It Down

The case of two missing Idaho children that's dominated news around the world is now getting the "Dateline" treatment. The kids' mother, Lori Vallow, went on vacation to Hawaii with her new husband, Chad Daybell, seemingly unbothered by all the tragedy unfolding at home. The couple has not been arrested or charged with any crimes. "Dateline's" Keith Morrison tells Access Hollywood why he believes this may be "the most complicated story" the show has ever attempted to unravel.

