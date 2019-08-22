Is Miley Cyrus' New Tattoo Inspired By Love Interest Kaitlynn Carter?

Also available on the NBC app

Is Miley Cyrus' relationship with Kaitlynn Carter getting serious? The "Slide Away" singer hit up celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo to get the Visconti of Milan coat of arms inked on her arm following her summer vacation to Italy with Brody Jenner's ex. The pair was spotted engaging in passionate poolside PDA during the getaway after the announcement of Miley's separation from husband Liam Hemsworth. The "Killerman" actor has since filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences."

