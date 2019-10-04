Is Miley Cyrus Dating Longtime Friend Cody Simpson? Here's What We Know

Also available on the NBC app

Is Miley Cyrus already sliding away to a new love? Fresh off her whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter and separation from husband Liam Hemsworth, the singer was reportedly spotted kissing her longtime friend Cody Simpson in a grocery store, an eyewitness told E! News. But that "quick kiss" wasn't Miley and Cody's only PDA moment that day! TMZ also shared footage of the duo locking lips at a smoothie restaurant.

