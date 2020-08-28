Also available on the nbc app

Ever wanted to learn how to make your own earrings and necklaces? Well, Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, can show you how! The 63-year-old, who was previously employed as a social worker, appears to have been teaching classes in jewelry design at Santa Monica College in the Los Angeles area. According to one course website, Doria leads three lessons focusing on multistrand bracelets, pearl knotting and wrapping wire, which cost between $39 and $45.

