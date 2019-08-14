Is Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's PDA Causing A Rift Within His Inner Circle?

Also available on the NBC app

Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's PDA out of control? The Daily Mail reports Harry's friends have stopped inviting Meghan to dinner parties after the royal couple allegedly refused to be seated apart and engaged in public displays of affection at the table. The pair often flaunt their love with romantic gestures, but the report claims the behavior is "frowned upon" at society events and it has ruffled feathers within Prince Harry's inner circle.

