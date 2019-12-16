Is Liam Hemsworth Dating Gabriella Brooks? Everything We Know About Their Rumored New Romance

Also available on the NBC app

Does Liam Hemsworth have a new lady in his life? It seems the newly-single Aussie has moved on following his high-profile split from Miley Cyrus. Liam and Gabriella Brooks were spotted enjoying a get-together with his parents, where the model and Liam's mom Leonie exchanged hugs and appeared to hit it off from the start. The 21-year-old hails from Sydney, but she and Liam have more in common than good looks and growing up Down Under. Gabriella also ended a long-term relationship in 2019, calling it quits with The 1975 frontman Matthew Healy after four years together.

Appearing: