Kylie Jenner always looks fierce. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" took to Instagram to show off a stunning new 'do, that might be a wig – you never know with King Kylie! In the snap she poses in what appears to be a private jet with a purple crocodile Hermes Birkin bag by her feet. Her outfit might also be a subtle nod to Travis Scott because in the photo, she's rocking the rapper's brand new unreleased Nike sneakers that he helped design for the brand.

