Has John Cena already put a ring on it? The WWE star sparked speculation about a possible engagement to girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh after she was seen rocking a giant sparkler on that finger! According to E! News, eyewitnesses spotted the diamond during one of the couple's recent outings in San Diego. Furthermore, John dropped cryptic clues about tying the knot on his Instagram account and even hinted at popping the question on Valentine's Day. The lovebirds first fueled romance rumors in March 2019 after they were photographed enjoying a romantic date in Vancouver. They later made their red carpet debut at the "Playing With Fire" premiere in October. Although John has kept details of the relationship tightly under wraps, he is clearly smitten with his sweetheart!

