Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren are the new owners of Joe Exotic's former zoo. The zoo was the site of the death of Travis Maldonado, Joe's husband, who accidentally killed himself. The tragic incident was shown on Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness." Is Travis' spirit still haunting the zoo? Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans and Billy Tolley look for answers in the Travel Channel special "Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic's Zoo."

Appearing: