Main Content

Is Harry Styles Headlining The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Why Fans Are Already Convinced

CLIP06/09/23

It's a sign of the times – Harry Styles is rumored to be a potential Super Bowl headliner! The speculation ignited earlier this week after a verified independent reporter on Twitter claimed that there's "a lot of chatter" about the pop superstar taking the stage for the 2024 show. While Harry's camp has yet to comment and it's still quite early for Super Bowl plans to be taking real shape, fans are already going wild over the possibility. Harry was previously mentioned as a prospective headliner for the 2023 show, along with fellow superstars including Taylor Swift. Rihanna, of course, ended up commanding the spot and leaving major shoes to fill. The Fenty mogul not only confirmed on stage that she's expecting her second child but it also ended up being the most-watched halftime show of all time!

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Harry Styles, harry styles super bowl, super bowl, super bowl halftime, super bowl halftime show, Rihanna, rihanna super bowl, rihanna super bowl halftime, music, harry styles music
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.