It's a sign of the times – Harry Styles is rumored to be a potential Super Bowl headliner! The speculation ignited earlier this week after a verified independent reporter on Twitter claimed that there's "a lot of chatter" about the pop superstar taking the stage for the 2024 show. While Harry's camp has yet to comment and it's still quite early for Super Bowl plans to be taking real shape, fans are already going wild over the possibility. Harry was previously mentioned as a prospective headliner for the 2023 show, along with fellow superstars including Taylor Swift. Rihanna, of course, ended up commanding the spot and leaving major shoes to fill. The Fenty mogul not only confirmed on stage that she's expecting her second child but it also ended up being the most-watched halftime show of all time!

