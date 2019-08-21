Is Hannah Brown Looking For Love On 'Dancing With The Stars?'

Also available on the NBC app

Hannah Brown doesn't need a man! The "Bachelorette" alum dished to Access Hollywood about joining the cast of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," admitting that she's not interested in getting into a relationship with her dance partner. "I am not thinking about falling in love right now," she said. "I am falling in love with myself and I am going to continue working on what brings me joy and building myself back up after what I have been through."

