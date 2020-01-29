Also available on the nbc app

Is Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman engaged? The 66-year-old TV personality, who lost his wife Beth Chapman to cancer back in June, seemingly popped the big question to his new girlfriend Moon Angell on a recent taping of "The Dr. Oz Show," which will air Feb. 3. In a teaser clip from the episode, Dog is heard asking, "Moon Angell, will you marry me?" Moon Angell had the look of shock on her face, but the teaser cuts away before fans could get her answer to the big question.

