Is Darren Aronofsky Moving On From Jennifer Lawrence With Suki Waterhouse?!

"Mother!" director Darren Aronofsky was spotted getting cozy with 26-year-old British actress Suki Waterhouse this week in Park City, Utah, during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The pair snuggled up close as they braved the cold weather to grab food at a local restaurant, according to multiple reports. The outing comes two months after the 48-year-old filmmaker's breakup with Jennifer Lawrence in November.

