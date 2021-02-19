Also available on the nbc app

Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss back together? Just days after the two were spotted in Florida together, a source told Us Weekly that the former "Bachelorette" is giving her relationship with the model another shot. "Dale has been pretty secretive with friends when they’re asking if he’s back with Clare, but it’s obvious to everyone that they’re back together. They’re just figuring things out and enjoying spending time together," the insider told the publication.

Appearing: