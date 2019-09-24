Is Chris Sullivan Starting A Band With 'This Is Us' Co-Star Mandy Moore?

Also available on the NBC app

Spoiler alert! Chris Sullivan stopped by Access Daily to chat about the upcoming season of the hit show "This Is Us." Chris also dishes on working with his co-star Mandy Moore's husband on music. The star also reveals to hosts Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans whether he’d ever start a band with his cast mate. Plus, Chris dishes on bringing his fashion A-game with his wife Rachel Reichard to the 2019 Emmys.

