Just when fans thought Clare Crawley's upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" couldn't get any more dramatic, it looks like Chris Harrison might have been temporarily replaced as host. New reports are swirling that Chris is out and JoJo Fletcher is in as host for two weeks while the longtime host re-quarantines after leaving set to drop his son off at college. "The show’s contestants and crew all had to quarantine on the property for 14 days prior to the camera’s rolling. But it didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college," a source told US Weekly.

