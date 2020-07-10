Also available on the nbc app

Is Brooklyn Beckham getting married? According to The Mirror, the 21-year-old model and photographer has popped the question to actress Nicola Peltz after about 10 months of dating. A source told the UK tabloid, "Brooklyn has been telling his friends in LA that he and Nicola are engaged. It's common knowledge among their group of friends. They are smitten." The report also claims that Brooklyn's parents are thrilled about their son's wedding plans. "David and Victoria have very much given this relationship their blessing," the insider added.

