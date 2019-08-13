Also available on the NBC app

Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus aren't the only ones moving on! Brody Jenner has reportedly started seeing Victoria's Secret model Josie Canseco amid the news of his ex getting cozy with Miley on a girls' trip to Italy. "The Hills" star and Jose Canseco's daughter are said to have hit it off after meeting through Brody's co-star Frankie Delgado. Despite taking things relatively slow for now, they're showing "a ton of PDA around friends," per TMZ.

