Is Britney Spears quitting music? According to her son Jayden James Federline, maybe! The 13-year-old spoke out in a now-deleted Instagram Live video on Wednesday, answering fan questions about his famous mom and the future of her pop stardom. When asked if she has any new tracks on the way, Jayden claimed that Britney once told him she didn't know and "might just quit" that part of her life. Access Hollywood has reached out to Britney for comment.

