Is Brad Pitt Dating Sat Hari Khalsa? Everything You Need To Know About The Jewelry Designer

Does Brad Pitt have a new woman in his life? The "Ad Astra" star sparked rumors of a new romance after he and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa were both photographed at the movie's recent afterparty. However, a source close to the situation tells Access Hollywood that the two are merely friends. This isn't the first time Brad and Sat Hari have caught public attention; the apparent pals made headlines when they sat next to each other at a gala in Los Angeles last year.

