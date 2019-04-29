Is Blake Shelton's Cowboy Fashion Sense Rubbing Off On Gwen Stefani's Sons? He Weighs In

Also available on the NBC app

The gang's all here! Blake Shelton welcomed girlfriend Gwen Stefani and her three boys to the premiere of his new animated film "Ugly Dolls," where Blake and little Apollo both sported cowboy boots! Is the country star's fashion sense influencing Gwen's kids? Plus, Blake tells Access about collaborating with Pitbull on new music, and playfully trashes his fellow "The Voice" coach John Legend – find out why!

