Is Beyoncé Singing The Theme Song For The New James Bond Movie? The Beyhive Thinks So!

Is Queen Bey lending her iconic voice to the new James Bond movie?! The Beyhive is shaken, not stirred after Beyoncé posted a pic of herself drinking James Bond's signature drink, a martini at the Golden Globes. Some fans are speculating that the incident snap with the drink is actually a cryptic message that may suggest bey could be involved in the highly-anticipated flick "No Time To Die."

