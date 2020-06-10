Also available on the nbc app

Disney is crazy in love with Beyoncé! According to a report from The Sun, the superstar is close to signing a $100 million deal with the studio to work on three new projects. One of the first is believed to be the soundtrack for "Black Panther 2" which is currently scheduled for release in May 2022. "Beyoncé has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand," a source told the outlet. "She's worked on a number of projects for them and now they're keen to secure her for more." The rumored news comes after the singer's involvement with the 2019 live-action remake of "The Lion King" and its soundtrack.

