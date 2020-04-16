Also available on the NBC app

Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller are sparking some serious romance rumors! The unlikely duo is getting Bachelor Nation talking after multiple outlets reported that the two are hanging out. Reality Steve first stirred romance speculation after tweeting, "I don't know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss." Us Weekly also reported that the pair starting seeing eachother after connecting on social media.

