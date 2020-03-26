Also available on the NBC app

Does Ariana Grande have a new man in her life? There’s been some reports that she might have a new flame, after TMZ reported that she was spotted making out with a mystery man back in February. But who is he? Well according to multiple reports, he’s 26-year-old LA luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez. His Instagram is private, but it can be seen that he’s followed by the “Sweetener” singer as well as other celebs like Gigi Gorgeous and Noah Cyrus.

