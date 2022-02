Also available on the nbc app

Honey Boo Boo has found love with an older boy! Alana Thompson, who became a household name during her time on "Toddlers & Tiaras," has reportedly been dating 20-year-old Dralin Carswell for six months, according to The Sun. "Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time," a source told the British publication.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution