Will Aaron Rodgers hand in his helmet and move on to married life? Some fans think so. The NFL MVP has reportedly been trying to leave Green Bay – and now some Twitter fans believe that he could step back from football all together to spend more time off the field. The speculation continued when ESPN Senior NFL analyst Adam Schefter reported that sources say Aaron is disgruntled with the team and doesn’t want to return. But some are wondering if his new fiancé Shailene Woodley could be a factor. The quarterback and the “Big Little Lies” star have had quite the whirlwind romance, and during Thursday’s 2021 NFL draft, the Golden Globe nominee’s name started trending on twitter as theories about Aaron’s future continue.

