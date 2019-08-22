Irish Singer-Songwriter Dermot Kennedy Isn't Here For 'Lazy' Ed Sheeran Comparisons (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Dermot Kennedy is his own artist. The Irish singer-songwriter spoke exclusively with Access Hollywood about the inspiration behind his debut album "Without Fear" (out Sept. 27) and why he's not a fan of the constant comparisons to Ed Sheeran. "I play the guitar and write songs," he said. "I think it's a lazy comparison to make by anybody, but I get it." The 27-year-old musician also weighed in on Taylor Swift's public shout-out and that one time he got a FaceTime call from Travis Scott.

