Main Content

Iris Apatow And Ryder Robinson Look So In Love As They Pack PDA In New Photos

CLIP04/27/22

Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson look so in love in newly-shared photobooth snaps of them at the Vanity Fair Oscars party last month. The 18-year-old actor shared the photos on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, tagging the 19-year-old actress along with a red heart emoji. In the pics Ryder and Iris exchanges kisses, cuddles and in one snap they both stick their tongues out at each other. It is unclear how long the two have been dating, but they made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Iris Apatow, ryder robinson, Kate Hudson, leslie mann, Apatow Family, maude apatow, Vanity Fair Oscars Party, 2022 oscars
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.