Ireland Baldwin Addresses Haters After Undergoing FaceTite To Remove 'Stubborn Pocket Of Fat'

Ireland Baldwin is setting the record straight about those plastic surgery rumors. Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's daughter got honest with fans about undergoing FaceTite to remove what she called a "stubborn pocket of fat" underneath her chin. The 26-year-old model explained that she wants to be completely honest with followers about her cosmetic procedures and shut down haters who criticized her transparency about what she'd had done.

