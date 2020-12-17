Main Content

Interior Designer Nate Berkus' DIY Holiday Photo Tips

Interior designer Nate Berkus calls in to the show and shares his very calming Christmas home decor. He reveals that he's partnering with Starbucks and Nespresso to help people take authentic DIY holiday portraits that they can use to decorate their homes. He and Kelly share some of their favorite photos with their families and stress that sometimes the best photos are the ones we don't pose for.

