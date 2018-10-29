'Instant Family's' Mark Wahlberg Had A Blast Working With Rose Byrne: 'She Just Cracks Me Up'

Also available on the NBC app

At the junket for Mark Wahlberg's new film, "Instant Family," the actor tells Access working with Rose Byrne was a blast. "I have no idea if she likes me or not, but she cracks me up," he says. Plus, Mark shares his admiration for the younger actors who play his and Rose's adopted kids in the film. And, he tells us a little bit about his life at home, which includes getting up and working out at 3 AM!

