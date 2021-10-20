Main Content

Instagram & OnlyFans Model Genie Exum Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend With Kitchen Knife

CLIP10/20/21
Instagram model Genie Exum has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend. The 22-year-old was taken into custody on Monday night and charged with assault after allegedly knifing beau Frances Amor in the back and arm at her Manhattan apartment. According to multiple outlets, she was released without bail and is expected back in court on Dec. 1. Amor is said to be in stable condition after receiving stitches at a local hospital.

Tags: genie exum, OnlyFans, genie exum boyfriend, genie exum arrested, baby boy pajulas, genie exum boyfriend stabbed
