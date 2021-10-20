Also available on the nbc app

Instagram model Genie Exum has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend. The 22-year-old was taken into custody on Monday night and charged with assault after allegedly knifing beau Frances Amor in the back and arm at her Manhattan apartment. According to multiple outlets, she was released without bail and is expected back in court on Dec. 1. Amor is said to be in stable condition after receiving stitches at a local hospital.

