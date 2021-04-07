High school teacher Ashanti Branch found a unique way to help young male students of color struggling in his class. When he realized smart students were failing his course, he created the Ever Forward Club, a weekly program where he meets with young men and creates a safe space where they can express their feelings and be heard. Ashanti also helped created the #100kMasks Challenge, which inspires people to express their hidden insecurities. One of Ashanti's students, Clive, joins the conversation to explain how the Ever Forward Club changed his life after his mother passed and Pilot Pens Awards Clive $5,000 to help him stay on track.

