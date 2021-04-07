Main Content

Inspiring Teacher Creates Program To Uplift Male Students Of Color

CLIP04/07/21

High school teacher Ashanti Branch found a unique way to help young male students of color struggling in his class. When he realized smart students were failing his course, he created the Ever Forward Club, a weekly program where he meets with young men and creates a safe space where they can express their feelings and be heard. Ashanti also helped created the #100kMasks Challenge, which inspires people to express their hidden insecurities. One of Ashanti's students, Clive, joins the conversation to explain how the Ever Forward Club changed his life after his mother passed and Pilot Pens Awards Clive $5,000 to help him stay on track.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.