At 11 years old, Kayla often found herself in hospitals due to healthy woes, and she couldn't help but notice how boring her stays were, so she made it her mission to change that. Kayla started the non-profit Kayla Cares 4 Kids, which provides items like books, movies, and crafts for hospitals. Eight years later, Kayla’s non-profit has donated 32,000 items to 450 medical facilities. Over the pandemic, she also pivoted to doing live streams that provide arts and crafts projects and book readings to children in hospitals. Pilot Pens loves what Kayla is doing and awards her $1,000 for being such a rad human.

