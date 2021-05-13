Main Content

Inspiring Girl Starts Non-Profit To Make Hospitals More Fun For Kids

CLIP05/13/21

At 11 years old, Kayla often found herself in hospitals due to healthy woes, and she couldn't help but notice how boring her stays were, so she made it her mission to change that. Kayla started the non-profit Kayla Cares 4 Kids, which provides items like books, movies, and crafts for hospitals. Eight years later, Kayla’s non-profit has donated 32,000 items to 450 medical facilities. Over the pandemic, she also pivoted to doing live streams that provide arts and crafts projects and book readings to children in hospitals. Pilot Pens loves what Kayla is doing and awards her $1,000 for being such a rad human.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.