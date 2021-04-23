Also available on the nbc app

There’s no bigger red carpet bling designer than Lorraine Schwartz! For the past 20 years, she’s created Oscars jewelry for everyone, including Lady Gaga, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez and many more. For this year’s big night, she’s focusing on her charity work, including a scholarship intiative with Beyoncé, but that didn’t stop Access Hollywood from getting a rare glimpse inside the queen of bling’s iconic looks from Oscars past.

Appearing: