Brigida Uto, a young wife and mother of a toddler, suffered from a mysterious illness that had doctors baffled. In a shocking twist, her near-death sickness was actually due to being poisoned by her husband, who eventually pled guilty to three counts of attempted murder. Access takes a deeper look at the case, which is the subject of a new "Dateline" episode. "The Prussian Blue Mystery" airs on "Dateline" on July 22 at 10/9c on NBC.

